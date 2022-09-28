Dubai: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has received four upgraded ambulances as the third and final batch of vehicles donated by UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the founder chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

The first and second batches were received during the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic to assist the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and DCAS in their efforts to combat the pandemic. Through this initiative, Al Habtoor provided 50 state-of-the-art vehicles to DCAS for Dh23.5 million.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA and chairman of DCAS; Mashaal Abd El Karim Gelfar, executive director of the DCAS; Khalaf Al Habtoor; Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dr Nasser Al Badour, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention; and Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Traffic Department.

Officials during the event Image Credit: Supplied

Spirit of solidarity

Al Ketbi highlighted the importance of community contributions while combatting the pandemic. This reflects the spirit of solidarity and entrepreneurship, the strength of the partnership between the public and private sectors in all circumstances, and the principles and values upheld by the Emirati society, said Al Ketbi.

He said Emirati society boasts institutions as well as national figures that support and engage in several health initiatives and projects, driven by their acknowledgement of the importance and value of their role in the development process, in the health sector in general, and in the service of the people and community in particular.

Al Ketbi added that DHA and DCAS highly appreciated the support provided by Al Habtoor and the donation of the state-of-the-art ambulances by Al Habtoor Group. He commended Al Habtoor for his initiatives and continuous support for the health sector.

Haven for safety, security

Al Habtoor said: “The UAE is a haven for safety and security. It has succeeded in achieving the greatest successes on all levels thanks to the people’s solidarity with their leadership and their right sense of responsibility towards giving back to their community.”

“Our country has proven its excellence in crisis management, and I am happy that we can contribute the huge effort our men and women are making to ensure our safety, and the Dubai Ambulance is at the heart of these institutions.”

National initiative

Gelfar said: “We are proud of this distinguished national initiative and highly appreciate the support of businessman Al Habtoor who donated state-of-the-art ambulances.” He added that the initiative has largely contributed to the enhancement of the fleet of the DCAS, helping it to maintain its the lead.