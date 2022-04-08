Dubai: UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has announced a donation of Dh10 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative. The ongoing drive by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) started at the beginning of Ramadan. This is one of the largest of its kind initiative in the region, being held in cooperation with United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP), to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished, especially children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by natural disasters and crises.

Food for the needy

Al Habtoor’s contribution will greatly help needy communities in 50 countries, providing essential foodstuffs for distribution by Al Habtoor Group. The group will coordinate with MBRGI and the various agencies involved in the initiative such as WFP, the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and local charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

UAE demonstrates spirit of generosity

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor

Donations and contributions from business sectors, companies and government and private sector institutions have poured in for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative since the beginning and the project is providing a food safety net for vulnerable groups around the world. This reflects the moral responsibility and humanitarian commitment of the UAE.

The initiative has also witnessed broad public engagement, represented by the willingness of individuals from all segments of society and of different age groups to donate to the initiative.

A role model in humanitarian work

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman, Al Habtoor Group, said: “I find it shocking that in the 21st century, hundreds of millions are still dying from starvation. We all have a duty to help eliminate such evils according to our means.”

He added: “Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are setting a noble example by implementing principles ingrained in us from our fathers and grandfathers related to philanthropy more faithfully than any other part of the globe. We have long invested in good causes for the betterment of humanity without differentiating between the beneficiaries’ nationality, religion or skin colour.

"And I am grateful for my ability to contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.”