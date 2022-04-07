Dubai: Abdulkader Al Sankari and Sons Group has announced its donation of Dh5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, to provide food support to the poor and needy, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises in 50 countries around the world.

The 1 Billion Meals is an initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that seeks to stimulate a broad community movement to provide a helping hand to those suffering from hunger.

As many as 800 million people in the world today suffer from some form of hunger or malnutrition and Abdulkader Al Sankari and Sons Group’s contribution will help provide a food safety net for those in dire need of support, a statement said.

Charitable effort

Dr. Abdulkader Al Sankari, founder of the Group, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embodies the values of giving in the UAE and His Highness’ keenness on the sustainability of humanitarian work.

“With Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organising the 1 Billion Meals initiative to complement the 100 Million Meals campaign, and before that the 10 Million Meals campaign, we are pleased to contribute once again to support this grand charitable effort that mobilises the contributions of institutions and individuals for a noble and urgent humanitarian cause – battling hunger.”

Dr. Abdulkader Al Sankari and his sons own Sankari Fashion and Investments Group, which he founded in the UAE in 1983. He has since established many branches in the Arab Gulf states, China and Europe, in addition to other activities in the field of branding, as well as real estate and financial investments.

In order to reach the initiative’s beneficiaries, including needy individuals and families, without delay, the 1 Billion Meals initiative is cooperating with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and local charity and humanitarian organizations in the beneficiary countries to ensure the food supplies are distributed with maximum efficiency and speed.

Donation channels