Ajman: The Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Police recently organised an event in appreciation of domestic workers.
Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Police, said the move came as part of the force’s efforts to achieve its social responsibility goals in providing support that enhances the quality of work and facilitates the completion of tasks for workers.
The domestic workers were taken on a recreational tour in the heritage area of Ajman, treated to lunch at a popular restaurant and presented gifts. Police thanked them for their efforts in providing support and assistance to the families of their employees.