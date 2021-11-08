A beneficiary in UAE receives a food parcel under UAE's '100 Million Meals' campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food to more than 30 countries in the Arab world, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, has successfully distributed over 10 million meals in the UAE.

The distribution was in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank.

What they received

A total of 362,280 beneficiaries of the meals campaign in the UAE included low income families and individuals. According to the campaign organisers, 182,916 low income families and 179,364 low income individuals, received 120,760 food parcels – each containing essential food ingredients such as rice, flour, chickpeas, lentils, sugar, cooking oil, dates, and milk.

Packing for some of 120,760 food parcels under the campaign in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

List of partners

A list of partners worked alongside the UAE food bank to support the successful distribution of the food parcels to beneficiaries, including Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, Emirates Red Crescent, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nouimi Foundation, Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, Fujairah Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, Tarahum Charity Foundation, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and Model Service Society.

Dawood Al Hajri, vice chairperson of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said: “The 100 million meals campaign, the largest donation drive in the region, was a model in inclusive charitable and humanitarian support regardless of ethnicity, religion, or age. We are honored to lead the distribution operations in the UAE, in collaboration with the organisers, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global initiatives, and in coordination with other charitable and humanitarian establishments across the nation.”

Al Hajri added: “We kicked off distribution in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. According to this, and the directives of his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, chairperson of the board of trustees of UAE Food Bank, to ensure essential non-perishable food products reach families and individuals in need wherever they may be.”

Social movement

Sara Al Nuaimi, director at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global initiative, said: “The campaign’s successful distribution of more than 10.8 million meals to different regions across the UAE is due to the critical support of the UAE food bank, who had previously played a key logistical role in the 10 million meals, launched by [Sheikha Hind] in 2020 in solidarity with low-income families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.”

Al Nuaimi added: “With the growing international focus on dealing with hunger, and the increased awareness around the concept of food security to include people from low-income brackets and most in need, the 100 million meals campaign is a direct response reaching beneficiaries. It resulted in a supportive social movement, whether through donations or volunteering. The undertaking of 1,060 volunteers from the UAE community to support the distribution of food parcels catalysed the completion of the operations.”

Ongoing distribution

The 100 million meals campaign continues its food aid distribution in several countries, ensuring Dh216 million worth of food support reaches beneficiaries in more than 30 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

100 Million Meals

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organised the 100 Million Meals campaign during Ramadan in 2021 to feed the needy and provide food aid to the destitute and contribute to providing a food safety net in lower-income communities. The campaign comes under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, which is one of the five main pillars that comprise the work of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and represents a practical response to one of the biggest challenges facing the world today – hunger and malnutrition.