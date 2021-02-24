Dubai will witness rolling road closures between noon and 4.30pm on Friday for the 165 km Dubai Stage of UAE TOur 2021 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With Dubai set to host Stage 6 of UAE Tour 2021 on Friday, February 26, the city will witness rolling road closures across the route, between noon and 4.30pm. The roads will be reopened once the cyclists have passed through a section of the 165km Dubai Stage.

The rolling road closure system will be implemented from 12 noon, with the Dubai Stage scheduled to be flagged off from Deira Islands at 12.35pm and expected to finish at Palm Jumeirah around 4.30pm, after taking the cyclists on a tour of Dubai’s historically and culturally-rich older districts as well as its swanky new urban centres, and past some of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Road closures

Al Khaleej Street in Deira is expected to be partially closed from 12:30pm to 12:55, while the section starting from Baniyas Street, and passing through Rebat Street on to Ras Al Khor Road will be partially closed between 12:50pm until 1:15pm.

The section between Dubai-Al Ain Road, Meydan, and Al Hadiqa Street is expected to be partially closed between 1:10pm to 1:25pm, while the closures on Al Wasl Street, Al Thanya Street and Jumeirah Street will take place between 1:20pm and 1:40pm.

The King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, heading in the direction of Jebel Ali, will be partially closed between 1:35pm and 2:05pm, while sections of Al Asayel Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Road, Al Khail 1, Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be closed between 2pm and 2:40pm.

The segment through Al Qudra Road and Saih Al Salaam Street will be partially closed from 2:35pm to 3:55pm, and as the cyclists turn back on Al Qudra Road and head towards Umm Suqeim through Hessa Street, that segment is expected to be partially closed between 3:50pm-4:20pm.