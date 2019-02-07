Abu Dhabi : The UAE condemned the terrorist crime that resulted in killing of Paul Anthony Formosa, Manager of the Bosasso Port in Somalia's Puntland region, which is managed by P&O Ports, a Dubai-owned entity within the Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation communicated with P&O Ports and offered condolences on the death of Formosa. It is also following up on the current investigations. It called on the local government in the Puntland region of Somalia to provide the necessary protection for the port and its workers to maintain investments that benefit the Somali people.
The ministry renewed the UAE's firm stance on rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of its origin, and stressed the need for the international community to unite to fight the threat of extremism that threatens the security and stability of all countries.
The ministry offered condolences to the family of Formosa, colleagues and workers in the port.