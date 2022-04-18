Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by far-right groups in Sweden.
“The UAE totally rejects all practices aimed at destabilising security and stability in contradiction to all humanitarian and ethical values and principles,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement issued on Monday.
The ministry added that the UAE underlined the importance of concerted efforts to spread the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.
It also renewed its call for renouncing hatred and violence and the must to respect religious symbols.