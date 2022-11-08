Dubai: Dubai Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution has referred a director of a human resources consulting company to the court on charge of employing foreigners not on his sponsorship and failing to comply with the rules of the sponsorship. He employed seven violators, who have been arrested by the competent authorities.
The Naturalization and Residency Court fined the director of Dh400,000 as per the number of labour law violations in the case. It also imposed a fine of Dh1,000 for each labourer violating the sponsorship rules, followed by deportation, on the charges of working for another sponsor and staying in the country illegally.