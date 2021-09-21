Dubai: Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) will host its first-ever award ceremony to celebrate talented Indian women in November.
Women from different spheres in life will be awarded for their contribution to society under 35 different categories including, entrepreneur, designer, baker, homemaker, banker and more.
The award ceremony will be attended by Indian dignitaries and Indian celebrities, said IWD, which was founded by entrepreneur Reema Mahajan in 2019.
‘Women supporting women’
Mahajan said: “The beauty of the event is the first round – the voting round – where women are supporting women’s nominations and vouching for one another through the process. This is such a great example of when women support each other, incredible things happen.”
IWD received more than 200 entries in one week alone. Nominations are closed now.
IWD is a registered online community of more than 34,000 Indian women. IWD conducts events and activities to “uplift and celebrate women”. There are multiple clubs around fitness, reading, art and other interests to give members multiple platforms to explore their talents and socialise.