Traditional Hungarian hens on a Hungarian farm Image Credit:

Dubai: Based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2, in Hungary and Slovakia, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), on Wednesday announced that it has banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from the two countries.

It has also regulated the import of eggs and poultry meat and non-heat-treated products by stipulating the submission of a health certificate for the export of meat and meat products from Hungary and Slovakia to release consignments into the country.

However, thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) have been cleared for import from all parts of Hungary and Slovakia.

Kaltham Ali Kayaf, Acting Director, Animal Development & Health Department at MOCCAE, said: “These measures reiterate the ministry’s keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing bio-security levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the ministry is preventing the spread of the bird flu virus and related risks and impacts the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being.”

MOCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others) of food products shipped into the country. It is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products - as per their identification cards - complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.

بيان صحفي