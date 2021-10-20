Key media personalities during the UAE-Bahrain Media Forum held to discuss the importance of digital transformation for the media industry. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE-Bahrain Media Forum, organised jointly by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) and the Bahrain Journalists Association, highlighted the importance of digital transformation for the media industry, against the backdrop of the shifts caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual Forum held on Wednesday featured Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Bahrain’s Minister of Information Affairs; Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC; Issa Al Shaiji, President of the Bahrain Journalists Association and Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC.

Key media personalities

Key media personalities, heads of UAE media institutions, prominent writers, thinkers, intellectuals and academics from across the region also participated in the one-day event.

In his keynote address at the Forum, Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Bahrain’s Minister of Information Affairs, said that the Forum has been able to highlight the UAE and Bahrain’s successful response to the global pandemic and ability to embrace digital transformation. He also noted the key role the media has played in disseminating credible information and keeping the public informed.

He also stressed the importance of accelerating the industry’s digital transformation, enhancing partnerships and investing in human capital to raise media excellence in the region. Underlining the UAE and Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure, Al Rumaihi said that AI technologies will help further accelerate the development of media content.

Post-pandemic phase

In her opening address, Mona Al Marri underscored the significance of the Forum which explores new media industry opportunities for the UAE and Bahrain in the post-pandemic phase.

The Forum provided a platform to address many critical media issues and draw a road map for the future, in the light of recent regional and global developments, she said. The first media event held jointly by the UAE and Bahrain, the Forum was focused on understanding the current media landscape and identifying new ways to enhance media excellence, Al Marri added.

Sessions

The event featured three sessions that discussed key issues including the future of media amid recent global industry developments; the crisis of trust in the media among Arab youth; and the role of social media influencers in sharing content that has a positive impact, among other topics.

The UAE-Bahrain Media Forum also provided a platform for dialogue on the current state of Arab media and the shifts that are set to shape the future of the industry. The Forum also explored the role of social media influencers in developing impactful content and sharing inspirational stories from the region.