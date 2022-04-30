Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated health-care providers in the Gulf Cooperation Council and India, partnered with Landmark Group to organise ‘Smile’ — a programme for underprivileged children. Through the programme, 100 children from Emirates Red Crescent were treated with a day of fun with games and shopping.
The programme was conducted at Oasis Mall, Dubai, where the children visited Fun City, an indoor play area located at the mall, followed by a shopping tour. The children got an opportunity to shop and receive Eid gifts from Aster Volunteers and Max.
'Children deserve happiness'
Speaking on the occasion, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Children deserve happiness. Unfortunately circumstances sometimes don’t permit it. We, at Aster Volunteers truly believe that we need to collectively act to create the best emotional health for Children to thrive. They are the guardians of the future. On the joyous occasion of Eid, this is the least we could do to bring happiness into the lives of these young needy children.”
She further said: “Aster Volunteers has always strived to put a smile on the lips of underprivileged kids and over the years, we have seen the impact that the ‘Smile’ initiative has had in the lives of little ones who come from difficult circumstances. With events like this, hopefully we can bring more joy and care into the hearts of these precious children.”
The ‘Smile’ programme was launched by Aster Volunteers in March 2018, with an aim to support the health and wellbeing of children in need. The previous leg of this programme was recently conducted at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where 70 underprivileged children got an opportunity to meet super-speciality doctors from Aster and Medcare facilities in UAE for a check-up, followed by various entertainment activities.