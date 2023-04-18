Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has partnered with Landmark Group to organise 'Smile 5.0', a programme for underprivileged children. The programme was conducted at Oasis Mall in Dubai where 140 children under Emirates Red Crescent were treated to a day of fun with games and shopping.

The children had the opportunity to visit Fun City, an indoor play area located at the mall, followed by a shopping tour. The programme was supported by Aster Volunteers and Landmark group.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Over the years we have striven to make Eid special and meaningful for underprivileged children through the Smile initiative which inculcates the spirit of harmony and well-being among one and all. Through Smile 5.0 Aster Volunteers is encouraging the best emotional health for children in need through a simple act of kindness from our end and we are proud to partner with Emirates Red Crescent and Landmark Group in our efforts. Let’s take collective action and make the world a better place for all.”

Recently, on occasion of its 36th Foundation Day, Aster DM Healthcare announced its year-long ‘Kindness is a Habit’ campaign under Aster Volunteers. Through this campaign, the group is encouraging people across the world to adopt kindness and compassion as an everyday habit. The Smile programme by Aster Volunteers, which is in its fifth year, is one such initiative which brought together external volunteers and employees of Aster to help them shop for the upcoming EID festivities.

Volunteer driven

Smile 5.0 is being conducted in various geographies across Aster’s presence in India and GCC in collaboration with local NGOs, support partners and volunteers. Launched in 2018 to support the well-being of children in need, the initiative has touched upon the lives of 1500 children till date.

A child who participated in the initiative this year at Oasis mall said: “April 14 is one of the best days of my life. I had so much fun at the Oasis Mall today where Emirates Red Crescent took us for EID shopping at MAX. I want to thank everyone who made this day wonderful.”

“Seeing my kids happy is all I can ask for. God bless Aster Volunteers, Landmark Group and Emirates Red Crescent. I am so thankful to these organisations for all the support,” said a mother who along with her kids participated in the activity.