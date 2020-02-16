The total number of reported cases in the UAE is now nine

Illustrative purposes only: A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus at a school in Manila, Philippines. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a new case of coronavirus on Sunday. The patient is a 37-year old Chinese man and is in stable condition, the Ministry said according to WAM.

This brings the total number of cases reported in the UAE to 9 - out of which 3 cases recovered. Out of the remaining six cases, one person is Indian and another is Filipino while the rest are Chinese nationals.

The authorities had said earlier that all cases were stable while one was in intensive care.

The recovered cases include a 73-year old grandmother, a 41-year old father, and his 8-year-old son - all of whom hail from China.

The Ministry said it in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of the people who have been in contact with patients- in accordance with the highest global practices.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

"The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement said.