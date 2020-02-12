Image Credit: File

Dubai: An Indian expat who was found to be infected with coronavirus in the UAE on February 10 is in a “stable condition”, Indian Embassy told Gulf News on Wednesday.

“The Indian expat is a 36-year-old male,” an embassy official said, adding that “he is a resident of the UAE”.

The official did not say if the man had any travel history to China.

On February 10, the Ministry of Health said an Indian national has been found to be infected with coronavirus in the latest case of virus infection in the UAE. The Indian national had interacted with a recently diagnosed person, the ministry said in a statement.

“All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit,” added the ministry statement.

The embassy official did not say the expat belongs to which state in India.

The Indian expat is among eight cases of coronavirus detected in the UAE so far. Others include six Chinese nationals and one from Philippines.