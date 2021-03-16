Dubai: UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced new rules for Tadbeer service, on Tuesday. The new regulations, which apply to the Daily Flexible Package, affect domestic workers' working hours. They also call for regular screening for COVID-19 and vaccinations when possible.
MOHRE tweeted: "Committed to limiting the spread of coronavirus, MOHRE has suspended recruiting domestic workers for a few hours or days. The workers are provided for a period of 7-days minimum for one family and are not allowed to be replaced or transferred during this period."
Tadbeer centers also are obliged to conduct a PCR test for the workers before they are transported to the family or the employer within a period not exceeding 48 hours. They are also called upon to help their workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus.