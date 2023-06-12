Top Trending Stories this morning

1. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

2. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June

Know the remaining holidays this 2023 in the​​​​​​​ Asian country

3. UAE: Likely dates for Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha revealed

Most Islamic nations will attempt to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijja on June 18

4. UAE President watching Manchester City win

Video released by Sheikh Saif shows Sheikh Mansour seated next to the President

5. Emirates Draw: Expat in UAE, more people abroad win big

MEGA7, FAST5 saw participants from Iran, Egypt, US, India, Senegal, Pakistan bag prizes

