Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 541 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 11,380, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

Deaths

Seven more deaths from the novel virus have also been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 89.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who were of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus infection, which resulted in complications that led to their deaths.

Recoveries

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 new cases after receiving necessary treatment, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,181.

New tests conducted

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished all patients a speedy recovery, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety of the public.