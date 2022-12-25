Abu Dhabi: Al Hosn Festival, Abu Dhabi’s annual celebration of the emirate’s cultural heritage, is set to return with a packed 10-day programme taking place from January 13 to 22 at the iconic Al Hosn site. Set across Al Hosn’s historic buildings and outdoor areas, the event will showcase the best of Abu Dhabi’s heritage as well as the breadth of its creativity.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the festival promises an exciting array of activities for visitors of all ages, with cultural performances, film screenings, art installations, craft and design demonstrations, creative workshops, retail pop-ups, and a variety of culinary experiences.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Each year, Al Hosn Festival tells the story of Abu Dhabi at its place of origin. A key component of our cultural calendar, the festival celebrates Abu Dhabi’s heritage and craftsmanship and connects them with the contemporary art practices of the emirate. The festival has quickly become a focus of inspiration and exchange for the emirate’s cultural ecosystem, and a key element of DCT Abu Dhabi’s drive to both preserve the emirate’s treasured heritage and support and grow its new generation of artists and creative practitioners.”

Glipses of past life

Activities will span the vast Al Hosn site, with Qasr Al Hosn transporting visitors back in time to offer a glimpse of life in Abu Dhabi in decades past. Guests will enjoy live demonstrations of Emirati craftsmanship and artisanal techniques at House of Artisans, where they can also participate in creative workshops and witness competitions highlighting Emirati cultural excellence.

Similarly, Cultural Foundation is once again set to offer an engaging and thought-provoking programme of art exhibitions, performances, film screenings, interactive installations and workshops.

The festival’s Makers Village is set to return, offering unique items created by artists and designers from local and regional concept stores. There will also be a creative culinary experience.

Cultural experimentation

Al Hosn Festival provides a platform for cultural experimentation and exchange in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s ever-evolving urban landscape, while remaining rooted in the emirate’s authentic traditions. The event aligns with the vision and mandate of DCT Abu Dhabi to protect, preserve and promote the emirate’s heritage, showcase Abu Dhabi as a cultural destination and provide a platform for artistic experimentation and public engagement.

Urban block of the city

Al Hosn is the original urban block of the city and comprises the historic Qasr Al Hosn Fort, the Cultural Foundation, the National Consultative Council building and the House of Artisans. Al Hosn is emblematic of the proud cultural heritage of the UAE, bringing to life the rich fabric of its history, people and traditions and highlighting the city’s future ambition.