Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved a national medicine policy to always ensure the availability of drugs to all those in need at all times.
The policy was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Cabinet also approved a decision to increase investments in the country’s pharmaceutical industrial sector by 20 per cent and expand its exports to regional markets.
During the Cabinet meeting, the UAE government approved new financial exemptions from housing loans for those unable to pay it off, including people of determination and families of the deceased.
The Cabinet also gave the nod to granting decent housing units for low-income families.
The Council of Ministers also okayed a decision restructuring the UAE Fatwa Council. The council will be chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, and a group of scholars and specialists.
The Vice President also approved the national strategy for cultural and creative industries, which includes 40 projects and initiatives aimed at raising the contribution of the creative industrial sector to five per cent of GDP, in partnership with the private sector.