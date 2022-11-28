Dubai: Authorities have taken administrative action against an Emirati employer who appointed 43 family members in a fictitious manner to circumvent Emiratisation criteria and misappropriate benefits of the ‘Nafis’ Emriatisation programme.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) initiated an administrative action in accordance with the relevant Cabinet resolution regarding violations and administrative penalties related to Nafis’ initiatives and programmes.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry reiterated the responsibilities of Emiratis as part of the Nafis programme, pointing out that “the support and benefits are aimed at achieving real Emiratisation rates, and therefore they should not accept any fake jobs that make them partners in the violation of the relevant legislation and laws, therefore, depriving them from the privileges of the Nafis programme. Violation will lead to penalties including suspension of support and refund of disbursed support as part of the initiative”.

‘Fake Emiratisation’

The Ministry indicated that there is no clause that prevents relatives or family members from employment in any company, however such an ‘Emiratisation’ move would be “categorised fake with an intention to exploit the benefits of the Nafis programme, be it the owner of the company or their employees”.

The Ministry considers “fake Emiratisation” as a negative practice when an Emirati is enrolled in a company’s records without real work, or if an Emirati is re-hired in the same company with an objective to misguide the authorities. The Ministry imposes administrative penalties against violating companies and refers them to the Public Prosecution for legal action in the event of the fraud being proven.

More inspections

The Ministry has intensified inspections to monitor any fake Emiratisation across the country. The administrative penalties and fines against companies that attempt to exploit the initiatives of Nafis amount reach to up to Dh100,000 for every Emirati, if a fake Emiratisation case is proven.