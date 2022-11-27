Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is closely monitoring the implementation of the Emiratisation programme in the labour market as some private companies have been found abusing the Nafis programme.
In a statement issued by MoHRE, Minister Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar on Saturday said, “The ministry has come across some unfortunate cases as some companies have been found to reduce salaries of Emirati job candidates given that Nafis would offer them several benefits, including salary top-up when they are hired.”
Federal programme
Nafis is a governmental federal program launched in September last year aimed at increasing the number of Emiratis occupying jobs in private sector over the next five years.
It has several programmes, including Emirati salary support scheme, pension programme, child allowance scheme, talent and apprenticeship, unemployment benefits, and more.
Based on the expanded programme, Emiratis earning a monthly salary of less than Dh30,000 will receive an allowance. Nafis will offer up to Dh7,000 a month to those with bachelor’s degrees; Dh6,000 to diploma holders; and Dh5,000 to high school graduates.
Firm implementation
On Saturday, Al Awar issued a strong statement that MoHRE “will be firm in implementing the necessary procedures with any company that attempts to abuse Emiratisation-related policies and decisions, including Nafis’ benefits.
“MoHRE will address and deal with any such abuse in the right manner,” he underlined.
Al Awar reiterated:” Some of these false and negative practices are considered as a clear violation of the Federal-Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding Regulation of Labour Relations as it falls under discrimination between persons that would impact career opportunities in the labour market.
Report malpractices
Al Awar said: “We call on Emirati job seekers or those who are currently working in the private sector or community members at large to report any false practices pertaining to Emiratisation in the labour market through MoHRE’s call centre 600590000 to raise compliance with the relevant decisions, policies, laws and legislations.”