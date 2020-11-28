Khalifa Port Image Credit: Photo Courtesy of Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Ports has announced it will store and distribute more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccines as part of its efforts to supports the global fights against COVID-19.

To that end, the region's premier facilitator of logistics, transport, and trade said it has dedicated a 19,000 sqm temperature-controlled warehouse – one of the region’s largest pharmaceutical logistics facilities at the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) for vaccine storage and distribution.

The entity affirmed it is playing a vital role in the global fight against COVID-19, using its enhanced logistics capabilities to store and distribute more than 70m COVID-19 vaccines as part of its commitment to the immunisation drive.

The technologically advanced facility is one of the region’s largest pharmaceutical logistics facilities already housing 1m+ vials of the vaccine. It can store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and down to 80 degrees.

The facility also follows international best practices consistent with all of Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 measures.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ advanced infrastructure and multimodal connectivity will enable it to distribute pharmaceuticals quickly across the global supply chain.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "As our nation’s key strategic logistics enabler, we have invested in one of the region’s largest and most expansive logistics capabilities. This makes us uniquely positioned to support our government’s vision and facilitate the immunisation efforts to positively impact millions of lives. Abu Dhabi Ports is ready to play a leading role in the end-to-end supply chain including storing, processing, and distributing this extremely sensitive product."

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi continues to play a vital role within the global effort to discover a vaccine for COVID-19. And as part of those efforts, we are providing logistical capabilities that will position the UAE as a distinguished local, regional, and global distribution hub.

"At the Department of Health, we have aligned our vaccine storage processes with the best international practices governing the long-term storage of pharmaceutical products, which will ensure the efficiency of vaccines. Such a robust solution was necessary because the vaccines are composed of genetic and protein ingredients and must be stored in optimal temperatures for the longest possible period to ensure their effectiveness when finally used."

Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "Abu Dhabi Ports’ ability in expanding capacity to receive and store clinical, pharmaceutical and life science materials at moderate and extreme temperature ranges is a testament to our commitment to offer world-class logistics solutions.

"Our Department of Health-licenced facility fully integrates the movement of cargo with state-of-the-art temperature, humidity, and refrigeration-controlled technology. Abu Dhabi Ports, through our highly-advanced infrastructure and multimodal connectivity, is ready and able to meet the challenges of distributing sensitive pharmaceuticals quickly across the supply chain."