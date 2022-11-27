Dubai: As many as nine participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1million, securing Dh111,111 each, in the Mahzooz draw on Saturday.
Meanwhile three expats from the Philippines, India and Pakistan won Dh100,000 each. A total of 801 participants took home Dh1,576,150 collectively in the 104th weekly draw of Mahzooz.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed, 789 winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Raymundo from The Philippines, Shahzed from Pakistan, and Deva from India.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz has created 30 multi-millionaires and over 211,000 winners in a span of two years.