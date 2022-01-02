Sheikh-Zayed-Festival-1-1641125278311
The fireworks set world records for volume, duration and form as Abu Dhabi welcomed 2022 Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival’s celebrations for the New Year in Abu Dhabi set three Guinness World Records during the largest 40-minute fireworks display- in volume, duration and form - organisers said on Sunday.

The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, held in Al Wathba, said the event also saw a show organised under the theme ‘Welcome 2022’ using 2,022 drones. This was the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world, the committee said.

The festival is named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father Image Credit: Supplied

The celebrations included a musical concert featuring the ‘Voice of the United Arab Emirates’, Aida Al Menhali, who sang several of his most popular songs.

Many events and shows for children, including theatre shows and circus performances, games at Funfair City, and entertainment activities at Al Forsan International Sports Resort were among the other activities.

The pavilions of the participating countries celebrated through various carnival entertainment performances and international art and cultural shows that roamed around the festival’s areas.

The festival also featured heritage shows, educational and entertainment activities, including celebrations of the International Civilisation Parade, New Year celebrations and other events.