Dubai: Thirsty-six participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 60th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio, said EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh27,777 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (4, 16, 17, 22, 29). Additionally, 1,433 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 10183728, 9995417, 10205788, which belonged to Danelle, Michael, and Mubashir respectively.
The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,801,550.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on January 22 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.