Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has obtained the accreditation of three new mosques as part of the ‘Age-Friendly City’ membership of the emirate in the Global Network for Age Friendly Cities.
Al Huda Mosque in Khalidiya, Abdullah bin Masoud Mosque in Falaj, and Al Aber mosque in Budaiya were approved for the title after meeting the engineering standards, accessible services and community empowerment for the elderly.
The initiative, launched by the Executive Office, aims to enhance the programmes that maintain the membership of Sharjah in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, support the strategic plan of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme, and highlight the role of governmental and non-governmental agencies in providing services in line with the needs of the elderly.