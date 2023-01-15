Dubai: Mahzooz’s 111th Super Saturday draws saw 1,009 participants take home a total of Dh1,644,400 in prize money, said its operator EWINGS on Sunday.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh45,454 each.
Meanwhile 984 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners - all Indians - who received Dh100,000 each were Mohamed, Sooryajith and Santhosh.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic.