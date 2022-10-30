Dubai: Mahzooz’s 100th draw changed the fortunes of many participants like its previous draws.
Although the top prize of Dh20 million that was recently added in celebration of the 100th draw milestone, was not claimed this week, the centennial draw witnessed three participants share Dh300,000 among them and 1,649 participants take home Dh1,862,800 in total prize money.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Shirajul and Rajibul from Bangladesh, and Saban from India. The winning raffle numbers were 22786239, 22699458, and 22672283 respectively.
The draw saw as many as 38 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh26,316 each. 1,608 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly UAE draw has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years.
The grand prize of Dh2million is still up for grabs for a limited time.