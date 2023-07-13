Ajman: As many as 150 babies dubbed “Little Superstars” had a special first birthday bash together at a place that connects them all—the hospital where they were born.

The private academic hospital owned and managed by Thumbay Group said it was an evening of joy, laughter, and unforgettable experience for the 450 guests in attendance.

“Attendees were treated to a delightful range of activities, creating a magical and captivating atmosphere for families and their little ones.

The Little Superstars’ First Birthday Bash showcased a variety of engaging and entertaining activities, leaving both children and adults mesmerised. From lively balloon bending to magic shows, the event marked a magnificent cake-cutting ceremony that symbolised the growth and happiness shared by the 150 babies and their families throughout their first year,” the hospital said in a press release.

Adding to the excitement, it said the event featured a raffle draw, where participants had the chance to win exciting prizes. Three lucky winners were thrilled to receive strollers, enhancing their parenting journey with comfort and convenience.

To create a vibrant atmosphere for families to capture their precious memories, a dedicated photo booth was made available for attendees. They created personalised birthday photo pictures, ensuring cherished memories for years to come.

“The first birthday of the Little Superstars at Thumbay University Hospital marks a significant milestone for both the families and our hospital,” said Brian de Francesca, CEO, Thumbay Healthcare.

“We are delighted to celebrate this occasion at Thumbay Food Court, creating a magical experience that brings joy and happiness to the Little Superstars and their loved ones. We remain committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate healthcare services, supporting families in their parenting journey. We are grateful to all the families who have entrusted us with their care, and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with them,” he added.