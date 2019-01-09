Al Ain: Two big cat keepers at Al Ain Zoo escaped certain death on Sunday after a jaguar attacked them in an unclosed cage. The two were injured and transferred hospital.
The incident is believed to have occurred due to human error with a cage door left open, contravening the zoo’s strict safety procedures.
Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, director general of Al Ain Zoo said: “We are investigating the incident to determine its causes and make the necessary recommendations.”
The quick reaction of fellow zookeepers in the big cat compound is said to have saved the two Asian keepers, who were next to the jaguar’s cage when the incident occurred.
One of the zookeepers managed to escape quickly, while the second was rescued by the other zookeepers.
The situation was brought under control and both zookeepers involved in the incident were transferred to hospital for treatment.
One of them has already been discharged from hospital; THE other is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.
The incident posed no danger to visitors at the zoo, said Al Hajeri.
Al Ain Zoo is a 400-hectre attraction at the foothills of Jebel Hafeet primarily famous for housing rare white tigers.
The zoo opened in 1968 and underwent refurbishment last year.