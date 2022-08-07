Dubai: For the first time in the history of Mahzooz, the top prize of Dh10 million was claimed by two winners, who each took home Dh5 million in the 88th weekly draw on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE studios.
They scooped up the prize after matching all five numbers (7,9,17,19,21). The latest draw saw 3,349 other winners walk away with prize money totalling Dh12,421,750.
As many as 139 winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million, taking home Dh7,194 each. As always, there was a guaranteed raffle draw where three participants shared Dh300,000 equally. The raffle winners who received Dh100,000 each were Gopalakrishnan, Sathish and Mohamed from India.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz is a weekly draw that means “lucky” in Arabic.