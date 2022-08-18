Dubai: Two Indians and a Lebanese expatriate have won Dh77,777 each in the latest Emirates Draw in Dubai.
For 29-year-old Sandeepa, the 76th Independence Day of India brought the joy of financial independence. Delighted with his win, he said: “I had just begun participating in Emirates Draw a few months ago, and I am genuinely surprised.” He now intends to pay off the loan taken by his father to build a house for their family.
Another Indian expatriate winner, Arvind, 30, said he is still dreamy-eyed about his win. “I never thought I would win, so I have no specific plans at the moment, but I urge others to participate and win big with Emirates Draw while also supporting its unique coral reef restoration programme,” he added.
Khalil, 74, from Lebanon, for his part, said: “While I have no specific plans yet, I will be using a portion to help a few people that I know are in need.”
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be on Sunday, August 21, at 9pm (UAE time). It will be streamed live across Emirates Draw digital platforms.