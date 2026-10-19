Desert to shore: Ras Al Khaimah through the lens of Huawei XMAGE

Somewhere along the way, on the drive to Ras Al Khaimah, the landscape changes and mountains appear. The air feels different. And you start wondering why you do not do this more often. That feeling, the one that makes you reach for your phone before you have even parked, was essentially the premise behind Huawei’s The UAE, A Closer Look initiative.

Developed by Huawei in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the initiative was a direct response to a specific moment in the country's story. The Proud of UAE campaign by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had set the tone to celebrate the UAE's people, heritage and spirit. Huawei and HIPA mirrored that energy, and collaborating with the tourism boards of each emirate, they channelled it into a lasting visual archive: photographers deployed across all seven emirates with a brief to find the country that exists beyond the familiar frames.