Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested two men for attacking each other with glass bottles and causing severe injuries following a dispute. While one of them is from Bahrain and is aged 19, the other, a 23 year old, is from Comoros Island.

One of the attacker men was transferred to hospital by National Ambulance, but the other escaped and landed at the hospital by himself for treatment. The police post at the hospital that found something amiss alerted the police control room. Investigations revealed that the two men had used glass bottles to attack each other. While one was injured in his leg, the other one received serious injuries in his face. Umm Al Quwain police placed both of them under custody. Further investigations are on.