Sharjah: Two expatriates were honoured by the Sharjah Police on Thursday for saving a young boy who was found dangling from a window of a high-rise residential building in Sharjah.
Nepalese expat Mohammed Rahmatullah, a father of two, and Adel Abdul Hafeez received praise from authorities for rescuing Farouq Mohammad, 5, who was dangerously clinging to a window ledge from the 13th floor on Tuesday morning.
The two men immediately alerted Sharjah Police, and, thinking on their feet, asked people to spread a blanket on the ground to catch the boy, in case he fell down. After identifying the flat, Rahmatullah and Hafeez broke open the door and ran to grab the boy’s arm and pull him up to safety.
Right moment
“We were just at the right place, at the right time,” the duo said, adding: “It was a matter of life and death. Thankfully, we made the right decision and with help from others, we were able to save the boy.”
Maj Gen Saif Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, praised the expatriates’ quick thinking and prompt response. Rahmatullah and Hafeez were presented with a certificate for their good deed and were also gifted with a new smartphone each as token of appreciation.
‘Boy’s safety is the reward’
The duo appreciated the recognition and said: “It was not about the recognition and reward but the appreciation from the authorities and ensuring the boy’s safety that will live with us forever.”
In a press release on Thursday, the Sharjah Police said: “The honour came in appreciation of their magnanimity, their sense of security, and their heroic role in successfully dealing with the prevention of the fall of a child from a building in the emirate.”