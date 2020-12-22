Dubai: Emirates Islamic, a financial institution based in the UAE, has announced the winners of its Kunooz Savings Account promotion scheme for November 2020. Two Emiratis, Ala Mohamed Saleh Abdalla and Jasim Hussain Ahmed Abuseem Alali, took home a brand new Tesla car each, after winning the bank’s promotional draw.
Ala Mohamed Saleh Abdalla said: “I have held a Kunooz Savings Account for seven years and I am overjoyed to win this luxurious car. When one of the bank’s representatives called me to say I had won a Tesla, I could not believe it and thought it was a prank. After reconfirming it, I feel extremely rewarding and fulfilling.”
Farid Al Mulla, deputy head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the two lucky winners of the Kunooz Savings Account promotion draw for November 2020. We are delighted to provide our customers a great opportunity to increase their savings and fulfil their financial aspirations, while offering them a series of life-changing rewards and incentives.”
Voted ‘Best Banking Product’ by Global Banking & Finance Review in 2018, Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account offers new and existing customers a chance to win grand prizes of Dh1 million every quarter or a Tesla car every month for every Dh5,000 of monthly balance maintained in their account. Additionally, customers have a chance to win weekly cash prizes worth Dh50,000 each for every Dh1,000 maintained daily in their account.
