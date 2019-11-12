Sharjah: Two Emirati brothers aged 14 and 19-years-old died after their car overturned on Shaikh Khalifa Road in Sharjah while travelling towards Fujairah at around 3am on Saturday morning. The 19-year-old brother died on the spot while his brother, 14, later succumbed to his injuries in Al Dhaid Hospital on Monday. Four teenagers all Emirati and from Fujairah were travelling in the car at the time of the incident, the other two aged 13 and 18-years-old, sustained moderate to serious injuries and remain in Al Dhaid Hospital. Initial investigations reveal the driver lost control while speeding and crashed into a concrete barrier before overturning. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family for burial in Mudhab cemetry. Sharjah Police have urged all motorists to abide by traffic rules and obey the speed limit. Maliha Police is investigating the incident.