The latest Mahzooz draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two long-time UAE residents who are both fathers – a Turkish national and a Bangladeshi expat – have won Dh500,000 each after splitting the Dh1million second-tier prize in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw.

Turkish expat Eyup, 49, and Biplop, 43, from Bangladesh matched five out of six winning numbers 22-30-32-37-42-44 during the live draw held on February 13.

Checked five times

Eyup, who works as a manager in Dubai, said he had to be sure he won and checked the email from Mahzooz five times. “I was watching the show live on YouTube and I got shocked. Then, an email came, I checked online and I still couldn’t believe it. I checked at least five times that night and even woke up my wife and asked her to check,” he added.

A father of two, Eyup, who has been a Dubai resident for 19 years, shared his plans for the prize money. He said: “I have some loans I need to close and then I plan on going back to Turkey and help my family there, particularly my two sisters. I will also use part of the prize for my kids’ education. I always knew I was going to win one day. My wife would say ‘you’re just dreaming’ and she was right, but now my dream came true.”

Second attempt

Biplop won on only on his second attempt at the draw. He said: “My friend told me about Mahzooz so I decided to give it a try. I entered the draw on Friday and then got an email on Saturday, I just couldn’t believe it. I was very happy and am so thankful to Mahzooz.”

A father of four, Biplop is also a barber and salon owner. He said he will provide for his family and help others from his winnings. “My first priority will be to support my brother, who could use some help right now. After that, I am planning to provide support to colleagues who are experiencing hard times. And I’ll use part of the money to fund my children’s education,” he added.

Business-wise, Biplop has felt the crunch brought about by COVID-19. “It has impacted my business but the win has already relieved a lot of that tension and will allow me to invest even more into my business,” he added.

Who will win Dh50 million?