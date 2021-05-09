Abu Dhabi: Two men have been arrested in Abu Dhabi for violating COVID-19 quarantine regulations.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution ordered their arrest after Abu Dhabi Police came across a video clip that showed the men entering a commercial facility centre without masks, and while they were fitted with the electronic tracker watches used to monitor adherence to COVID-19 quarantine measures. The men appeared to move around with impunity, and they were therefore arrested, pending investigation.
The Prosecution called upon residents to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures at all times, and to also abide by UAE laws to avoid legal action.