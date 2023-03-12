Dubai: Residents have been invited to help assemble food parcels in Dubai on Monday for communities affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The event will take place at Arena Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 9am to 6pm
The latest community effort comes as part of the ongoing ‘Bridges of Giving’ relief campaign in the UAE for victims of the quakes, which occurred over a month ago.
Emirates Red Crescent, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and UAE Aid are collaborating in organising Monday’s event in Dubai.
The efforts are also part of the wider ‘Operation Gallant Knight/2’ of the UAE to provide assistance to the affected people in Turkey and Syria.