Dubai: The UAE Embassy in the US has issued an advisory to Emirati residents of Florida about Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to intensify and become a hurricane before making landfall in western Cuba and heading toward Florida.
The embassy has urged the Emirati citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities and urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency.
In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state.
Authorities have declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.
Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida's west coast or panhandle regions, he said