Syrian couple, already had five children, now total eight

Triplets born on UAE National Day at Amina Hospital, Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Syrian family had a triple bonanza on the UAE’s 48th National Day on Monday with birth of triplets.

The baby boys weighing between 2.2 and 2.4-kg born to Baraa Nasr Hakabie and Ahmad Najeeb Alswaid at the Amina Hospital, Ajman, were named Zayed, Khalifa and Adam.

The babies were delivered via a Caesarean section by Dr Anmal Abdulla Al mulla, head of obstetrics, gynaecology, reproductive medicine and IVF and assisted by Dr Sherif Mosad Kamel, consultant paediatrician at the hospital.

Edel Ismail, director of nursing at the hospital told Gulf News: “Normally the chances of twins and triplets is high when couples undergo In Vitro Fertilisaton. In this case the triplets were conceived naturally.”

The couple who are parents of five previous children were thrilled with their triple bundles of joy.

“To have three beautiful babies and on such a memorable day multiplied the happiness of our family manifold. We thank the almighty for such a wonderful gift,” said the father.