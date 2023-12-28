Dubai, UAE: Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE, announced that the three triumphant raffle winners of its 160th weekly draws, who each secured the raffle prize of Dh100,000, all hail from the Philippines.

Oliver and Arnold who live in the UAE as well as Rommel, an expat living in Qatar, have become the latest success stories in Mahzooz’s ongoing journey of changing lives through its exciting and rewarding draws.

Mahzooz has already awarded more than Dh500,000,000 in prizes to more than 1.7 million winners and created 64 millionaires in the past three years, is thrilled to

To celebrate three years of success prior to the upcoming industry-wide mandate affecting operations by the end of this year, Mahzooz, announced an extraordinary final bonanza for 2023, that promises to make the last draw of 2023, to be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2023, an unforgettable event.

With an additional Dh1,295,000 worth of guaranteed raffle prizes, the year-end promotion, is set to multiply the joy and excitement for participants, offering them the chance to win big in more ways than ever before.

Dh20 million top prize

While the Grand Draw’s prizes remain intact, including the top prize of Dh20,000,000, as an extra treat, customers who purchase 3 or more lines, will be able to triple their chances into the raffle draw – where 3 guaranteed winners will get the chance to take home Dh100,000 each, 5 winners will grab Dh50,000 each, 10 participants will enjoy Dh20,000 each.

Meanwhile, 32 winners will cash Dh10,000 each and 50 winners will get Dh4,500 each.

160th draw raffle winners

Oliver, a 46-year-old planning engineer at an oil refining company in the UAE, emerged as one of the winners. Currently vacationing in the Philippines with his family, Oliver expressed his surprise upon discovering his win.

He plans to utilize the prize money for his children’s education and investments, marking this as a significant and unexpected milestone in his life.

Arnold, a 60-year-old senior team leader at an automotive company, has been in the UAE for 15 years.

Celebrating his win with his family in the Philippines, Arnold aims to open a new business for his daughter in Abu Dhabi, considering himself exceptionally lucky to have won this substantial amount after participating with Mahzooz for 2.5 years.

Rommel, a 37-year-old quality manager based in Qatar, had the best Christmas gift ever when he discovered his Dh100,000 win.

Currently in the Philippines for vacation, Rommel, with his twin boys aged 4 and an eldest boy aged 7, plans to celebrate Christmas to the fullest and embark on travel adventures using his newfound winnings.

Mahzooz congratulates Oliver, Arnold, and Rommel on their victories and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact these life-changing wins will have on their future.

About Mahzooz Saturday Millions

Operated by EWINGS, a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE, Mahzooz Saturday Millions is a weekly live draw that offers participants life-changing opportunities to win millions of dirhams every week.

Mahzooz is dedicated to changing people’s lives through its generous weekly prizes and its active community outreach.