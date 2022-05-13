Dubai: Heartfelt tributes poured in from the health-care community in the UAE on the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan today.
Dr Azad Moopen, Indian expatriate, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare:
“We are deeply saddened by the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was a visionary leader who led the UAE to being among the most prosperous countries in the region. Sheikh Khalifa was a people’s person and his love for the people of his country, both citizens and expatriates, has been legendary. He was silently instrumental in creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony among the multiple nationalities living here. Our deepest condolences to the members of the Royal Family and the Supreme Council. His teachings will be an inspiration for generations to come and he will continue to be our guiding light. May God bless his soul.”
Michael Brenden Davis, American expatriate, CEO, NMC Healthcare:
“As this great nation mourns, allow me to present my deep and sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of the beloved President of UAE. He was not only a distinguished leader, but a also a wise, compassionate human being. In these times, that have been critical for the world, Sheikh Khalifa overcame challenging obstacles and chose the path towards amicable bilateral, regional and international relationships. May his teachings last until eternity.”
Dr Jamil Ahmed, Indian expatriate, founder, managing director, Prime Health Care Group:
“The nation has been plunged deep in grief at the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under his benevolent rule, the UAE made rapid strides in all fields of business, gained eminence in pursuit of excellence in the field of space, technology, education and health care. The entire nation mourns this loss. May the next generation of UAE’s capable leaders take on the baton and work towards forwarding his legacy and giving shape to his vision and dreams. My deepest condolences to the members of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, the members of the Supreme Council and all the residents of this great nation.”
Dr Thumbay Moiuddin, Indian expatriate, founder, president, Thumbay Group:
“The world has lost an exceptionally wise and respected leader in the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will be missed and always remembered for the efforts he made towards establishing stability and peace in the Middle East. I offer my sincere condolences to the Government of the UAE on this mournful day. May Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah.”
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Indian expatriate, chairman and managing director of VPS Health Care:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His death is a great loss to the nation. The people of the UAE will fondly remember his immense contributions forever.”
Dr Raza Siddiqui, Indian expatriate, executive director of RAK Hospital and Group CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group:
“I am deeply aggrieved to hear about the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is a great loss to the nation. He was an inspiration and under his able and wise leadership, the UAE has progressed tremendously. He will always be remembered for his commitment and great governance as he also kept his father, the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy alive while laying the path for the nation’s sustainable development.”