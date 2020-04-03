British expat, 40, is said to have passed away after a suspected case of COVID-19

Dubai-based Ryan Storrie, 40, flew back to Scotland to watch the Gers in the Europa League last-16 first leg on March 12. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Tributes have poured in for Dubai-based British expat Ryan Storrie, who passed away in Scotland aged 40 on Tuesday, after a suspected case of coronavirus.

The regional HR manager at a civil engineering firm had travelled back to Glasgow to watch his beloved Rangers football club play German side Bayer Leverkusen in the Last 16 of the Europa League at Ibrox stadium on March 12 before falling ill.

His condition deteriorated and he was unable to return to Dubai, before succumbing to the illness on March 31 just weeks after his 40th birthday.

It is not known if he had any underlying health conditions.

Father of two

Storrie, originally from Androssan, Ayrshire, in Scotland, leaves behind wife Hilary, 45, and two young sons Aaron and Andrew.

Rangers fan group in Dubai – the Dubai Loyal Supporters Club - with whom Storrie had been a member since moving to the UAE in 2012, posted the following message on Facebook,

“It is with deepest regret that we have to announce the passing of one of our members Ryan Storrie, understood to be due to a suspected case of COVID-19.”

“Ryan was a very active member of Dubai Loyal Supporters Club for many years and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his wife Hilary and his two sons Aaron and Andrew at this trying time.”

Chairman of the Dubai Loyal Supporters Club Alan Dearie told Gulf News, “Ryan was really loyal to his family and friends, he was a great Rangers fan, never missed a game and had been part of Dubai Loyals for seven years. He held a high position in HR as a director of the company and travelled extensively.”

He loved life

Another active member of the club, Rory McGregor, said, “Ryan was a fantastic guy, a lovely, lovely guy. He loved his family and friends and he loved Glasgow Rangers, which is why he went back to Scotland to see them play with his wife and two sons. As a guy he was fantastic. He loved life, loved having fun and enjoying himself. He was a very active member of the Rangers family here in Dubai and will be sadly missed.

“The club will do something in terms of supporting his wife and children who are stuck in Scotland at this difficult time.”

McGregor explained that Ryan had flown back to watch the match but got stuck in Scotland due to flight suspensions, before falling sick.