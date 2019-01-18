Sharjah: The trial of six school staff charged with negligence over the death of a four-year-old boy who drowned during a swimming class in November began at Sharjah Misdemeanours Court on Thursday.
The six accused denied the charges against them and the trial was adjourned until April 6 when the testimony of the school’s legal representative will be heard.
The boy drowned during a swimming class at Australian International School on November 14, last year.
Awatif Mohammad from Al Rowad Advocates, who is representing one of the accused, said: “We don’t have the case file yet, but according to details mentioned in the court hearing, the child went missing around 10am from the changing room following a swimming lesson.”
She added that her client, being the class teacher, is responsible for the supervision of the children after the swimming class is finished.
“She did this and she explicitly told her assistant to keep an eye on this specific student because he was active and moved around often,” added the lawyer. “The teacher then went to the girl’s changing room to check on the female students.”
Meanwhile, the father of the child has held the school fully responsible after having informed them that his child was very active.
The school expressed its deep regret for the incident and the loss of one of its beloved students, adding that safety of their students was a number one priority.