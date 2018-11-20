Sharjah: Sharjah Public prosecution has charged Australian International School with negligence in connection to the death of a four-year-old boy who drowned during swimming class on November 14, 2018.
As the case moves to the courts, the school on Monday deposited Dh200,000 blood money for the Emirati family of the drowning victim.
With the money paid, authorities agreed to release five school staff members on bail after they were held on allegations they were liable for the death of the child.
Following the drowning at the school located on Maliha-Kalba Road in Sharjah, the five staff members were taken into custody for questioning.
One of the family members of the child said on Tuesday they are waiting for the results of the investigations to take the right decision.
The family is hiring a lawyer to follow up the case.
Sharjah Police on Thursday, November 15, completed their investigation into the case of the four-year-old Emirati boy, who died after drowning in his school’s pool and referred the case to public prosecution for further investigation.
A spokesperson of the Sharjah Education Council told Gulf News earlier that they were cooperationg fully with investigators and would take strict measures to ensure even tighter safety standards.
Mohammad Ahmad Al Mulla, director of the Education Department at the Sharjah Education Council, stressed the council’s keenness to follow up all safety procedures in schools and that preserving the lives of students is the top priority for schools.
Al Mulla expressed great sadness and sorrow to announce the death of the student, offering condolences to the family and students.
The kindergarten student’s death has left the school staff devastated.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to the pupil’s family,” a member of the school administration told Gulf News.
The school is monitored by a CCTV system and more than 45 teachers were on duty that day.
The school closed its doors last Thursday to mourn the child’s death.
Regular school operations resumed this week.