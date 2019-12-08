Warning issued after Omani student got stabbed to death outside Harrods in London

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. British police said Friday they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots. The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were ‚Äúin the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Image Credit: AP/PTI

Also in this package Omani student stabbed to death outside Harrods in London

Dubai: The UAE issued a travel advisory on Friday for citizens heading to or residing in the United Kingdom, after the stabbing of an Omani student who died on Friday due to his injuries.

The UAE embassy in UK tweeted a warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that citizens should take special care, especially at night, and not to wear valuable items that attract attention in public places.

The victim of the most recent stabbing incident, identified as Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Araimi, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge shortly before 1am on Friday.

It is the third such fatal stabbing in the UK capital in less than 24 hours after similar incidents in Hackney at 2pm on Thursday and Greenwich at 3am on Friday.

Police said another man was injured and taken to the hospital where he remains in a serious condition. Unconfirmed reports suggest the injured man is a Bahraini national and had been with the Omani student at the time of the attack.